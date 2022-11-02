BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, as our clocks fall back to Standard Time.

Some folks might be happy to hear you’ll get an extra hour of sleep before work on Monday, but before you know it, it will be getting dark earlier every day.

The idea for Daylight Saving Time began back in the 1870s when it was proposed by Benjamin Franklin as a way to use fewer candles.

Certain U.S. States like Florida, Washington, California and Oregon have passed bills to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. Other states, like Arizona and Hawaii, don’t use it at all.

But how do West Virginians feel about it?

“We are approaching the time of Daylight Savings that I dislike the most of all,” said Harper Emch of Beckley. “Because it’s going to mess with everyone’s internal clocks.”

“In a nutshell, I think this is something we don’t need. It’s just an inconvenience we can do without,” said Al Emch.

“I feel like I have less time in the day,” said Hannah Fields, also of Beckley. “I just get sleepier, get sadder.”

Another thing folks mentioned is the toll it takes on their mental health.

Seasonal Affective Disorder is estimated to affect over 10 million Americans. The dark days especially affect Americans already living with chronic depression, bipolar disorder, or other mental health conditions.

One local Nurse Practitioner had some advice for those folks who do experience Seasonal Affective Disorder.

“If you know you have Seasonal Affective Disorder, if you go ahead and talk to your provider a lot of times they’ll put you on medicine just for that amount of time, and then we can ween it off whenever the sun starts coming out and we spring forward,” said Lisa Walker, a Nurse Practitioner with the RGH Wellness Clinic.

“The other thing that they like to recommend is light therapy. There are different lights, you can get on Amazon, light therapy for Seasonal Affective Disorder, and if you use the light at least 15 to 20 minutes a day it should help,” said Walker.

In addition to medication and light therapy, you can also force yourself to go to bed and wake up earlier, which will keep your circadian rhythm intact and allow you to experience the most sunlight possible every day.

Every daylight saving time is a great opportunity to change the batteries in your smoke alarms.

Changing the batteries in your smoke alarms when the clocks change is an easy way to remember to do something that could save your life.

Michael Segars with the Beckley Fire Department is reminding folks to change those batteries when the clocks fall back.

“The important thing to remember is to go ahead and change your smoke detector batteries whenever you set the clocks back. That’s a good way to remember it. Spring, Fall, go ahead and change your batteries,” said Segars.

Segars also recommends changing the batteries in your Carbon Monoxide monitors as well.