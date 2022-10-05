BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the leaves start to change color and prepare to fall, one group wants to make sure leaves are the only thing on the ground by the side of the road.

The Piney Creek Water Association in Raleigh County went out to pick up litter along the Clarence C. Meadows Highway on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

From trash to cigarette butts and debris, volunteers made sure there was not a trace along the grass. They want people to remember, simply keeping a small trash bag in the car with you makes it a lot easier to deal with your trash. The next time you think about littering, they hope you remember how beautiful the Mountain State is.

“Cause West Virginia is so beautiful you know and it is just hard to see all the trash along the sides of the road, some areas are worse than others,” said Janet Conroy, a volunteer with P.W.C.A.

P.W.C.A. also wanted to ensure the highway looks good ahead of its upcoming dedication of the highway on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The dedication is in honor of the 22nd governor of West Virginia, and the first from Raleigh County.