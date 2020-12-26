Families carry on tradition of going to the movies on Christmas day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For some families in the area, Christmas means a trip to the movies.

After the presents are opened and everyone is full, some families will end the day with a different type of tradition.

Even though 2020 kept movie theaters closed for most of the year, both families and theaters are carrying on with that tradition.

“More so than any year, we are in a spot where families are encouraged not to hang out with each other, not to have these big huge gatherings and I think specifically the film industry has done a lot of things to provide a safe environment for everybody to come out,” said Jacob Armstrong, the general manager at Marquee Cinemas in Beckley.

COVID-19 protocols are in place in the theater.

And if you would like to make this tradition a part of your family, Marquee Cinemas has todays listings on their website.