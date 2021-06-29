Families fight to get easier access to their mail

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — In March of 2021, the Flat Top Post Office closed, and now a group of families is fighting to get their mail.

After spending two years in combat service during the tail end of the Vietnam War, Tim Brooks moved to West Virginia to enjoy some peace and quiet.

“I can honestly say, that I prefer the quiet to the noise,” said Brooks who moved to Twin Oaks Lane 26 years ago.

However, Brooks is now trading the quiet for a different kind of fight.

“It’s not just me but for the other four families that live here as well, we are all in this together,” said Brooks.

59News spoke with the five families that live on Twin Oaks Lane. We learned when Flat Top Post Office shut down, their boxes moved to the Cool Ridge Post Office. Turning a five or ten minute drive to the post office, into more than a half an hour drive into another county.

The families were told by the post office to apply for rural free delivery, which would deliver their mail free of charge. Instead, Brooks opened his mail box to a letter saying their road was too dangerous for mail trucks, almost two months after sending in the application.

Brooks said different delivery services such as UPS and FedEx deliver straight to his door. When Brooks went looking for answers, he said he got the same response each time.

“We don’t know, this is all we got, we don’t know, we don’t know,” was the answer Brooks got from the post office.

The post office then told Brooks they could put boxes where their road connects to Route 19. However, that comes with its own set of problems, as Brooks said the abandoned houses and fields at the top of their road attract dangerous people.

“We have had the sheriff up here we have had the state police up here, and putting mail boxes up there, to answer your question does not ensure the safety of our mail,” said Brooks.

Brooks said while he wants the problem solved, he really wants someone to come to Twin Oaks and speak directly with the families to make things right.

“Everybody will work with them to do that, but no one came here to us and spoke to us about this,” said Brooks.

We reached out to the Cool Ridge Postmaster and are still waiting on a response.