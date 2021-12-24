Families gather at the theater for holiday showings

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Across the state and country families are gathering to take part in different holiday traditions. One of those is going to the movie theaters on Christmas day.

As Christmas falls on a Saturday in 2021 and with blockbuster movies coming into theaters, local cinemas are seeing more and more people in the seats, with even more families coming for their Christmas tradition.

Jacob Armstrong, the general manager of the Marquee Cinema in Beckley said while the pandemic and streaming services took a hit on the box office, things are looking hopeful.

“There is definitely an upward trend people have shown that coming back to the movies is something that is going to happen,” said Armstrong.

The theater will begin operating regular hours on Dec. 26.