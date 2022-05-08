WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – It was a busy weekend for The Greenbrier Resort, as many in the area were out and about to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Whether it was a luxurious trip to the hotel grounds, a trip to participate in the festivities and car show, or just a special meal with loved ones, there was no shortage of families throughout White Sulphur Springs.

One family said their mother loves to have brunch at the resort, and when they found out the car show was on the same day they decided to make it a family tradition.

“It is always a treat anytime we come to The Greenbrier, it’s just a real special atmosphere, a real special time,” said Sharon Ward.

Ward said she hopes to continue the tradition of family trips to America’s resort for brunch and a stroll through the car show in the years to come.