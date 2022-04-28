BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – All sorts of vendors from across the Beckley area converged today to prepare for a good cause.

That cause is none other than Causeacon! Causeacon takes place this weekend at the Raleigh County Convention Center, so it opened its doors for vendors to begin setup. For small gaming stores like Family Game Night in Beckley this could mean a lot of exposure for their flourishing business. Family Game Night Co-Owner Dylon McBride says conventions like this are exactly where his business needs to be.

“As a Beckley based business this is the peak of what we’re going to be able to do especially we’ve only been open a month and we’re already getting a big spot here” Family Game Night Co-owner Dylon McBride





Photos from Causeacon 2021

Causeacon will be open to the public tomorrow at 10 AM, and will be open all weekend, from 10 AM until 11:30 PM on Friday and Saturday, and 10 AM to 5 PM on Sunday. Admission to the event is free of course, and just requires you to have a great time!