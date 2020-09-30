Family-owned restaurant in Tazewell serves as tribute to daughter’s memory

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Sharina’s Wingz is a family-owned restaurant in Tazewell, Va. It is owned and operated by the Cecil family. Edwinna Cecil said they learned to cook before they could walk.

“We come from a family of cooks, so we all cook and we’ve talked about it for years, but we just decided to do something because we don’t have a wing restaurant close,” Edwinna said.

The family decided to finally follow through with that dream, but things took a turn when Edwinna’s twin sister, Sharina, was diagnosed with colon cancer.

“I mean it was rough because that was my ‘womb mate.’ We were inseparable,” Edwinna explained.

In 2018, just months before opening the restaurant, Sharina lost her battle with colon cancer. To honor Sharina’s life, the family decided to name the restaurant after her.

“It’s Sharina’s Wingz. Her name is always in somebody’s mouth. So her name is always remembered,” said Edwinna.

Sharina loved butterflies, and since chicken wings are the main dish at the restaurant, the family decided to name their business Sharina’s Wingz.

Edwinna works two jobs and helps out when she can. During the pandemic, it is her mother who runs the entire restaurant with little to no help at times. The family said they feel if they let the restaurant die, then Sharina’s memory dies with it.

“I don’t want to tarnish her name. I want to keep her memory alive,” said Edwinna

They continue do so everyday because they know Sharina would want to be in the kitchen with them.

“Oh absolutely, definitely, she’d be right here,” said Edwinna.