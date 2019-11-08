Fatal accident investigated in Richlands

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS) — An accident which happened in Tazewell County, Virginia is being investigated by the Richlands Police Department. It happened on Route 460 in Richlands near Acme Road.

Police and crews from the Richlands Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at 8:54 a.m. According to investigators the wreck involved a single vehicle headed west. There is no word on what led to the accident.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Clinch Valley Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries. A female passenger was killed in the crash. The names of the victims have not been released.