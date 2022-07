MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A fatal shooting in Northfork took the life of one juvenile.

According to McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy, calls about the shooting came in at 11:51 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Sheriff Muncy said the situation involves juveniles, and as such, no further information can be released at this time.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating this incident.