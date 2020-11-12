Fayette County BOE discusses plans for remainder of school year

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the area caused the Fayette County Board of Education to close New River Primary and New River Intermediate on Nov. 11, 2020.

Administrators quickly reopened the schools the following day. Superintendent Gary Hough said they feel their current plan is the best option at this time.

“The cases rising have us deeply concerned. But the fact is we are in blended learning, we will remain that way and have some time to think through it,” Hough explained.

Hough said he wants to keep the idea of sending kids to school five days a week on the horizon, but he would rather have students in school as much as possible, instead of running the risk of having to go fully remote.

“I hope we do not move ourselves into a situation where we are completely remote,” said Hough.

Hough said he feels students and staff are doing everything in their power to stay safe. While he said he is confident in the protocols he and his administration implemented, Hough said he is worried about another rise in cases during the holiday season.

Hough said in times like this, he is thankful for his relationship with the health department.

“It’s really important and we are kept in the loop in terms of when numbers are rising and going down and they are good partners for us. They are great partners for us,” said Hough.

Hough said going in to the coming months he wants people in the community to be mindful about their actions.

“That our communities understand how important it is to wear the mask to follow the rules, to social distance, to avoid large gatherings, all of the things we do not want to happen,” said Hough.

Hough wants to ask everyone to think about their child’s education when going out in public.