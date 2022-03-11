FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — One man is dead in Fayette County after a motor vehicle accident.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, the accident happened near Ball’s Grocery on Route 19, on Friday, March 11, 2022.

A call was placed to the Fayette county 911 center. Sheriffs deputies, EMS personnel, and fire department responded to the accident.

According to Sheriff Fridley, it was determined a pickup truck lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over and eject the driver. The victim was identified as Michael Davis, of Sugar Creek, WV. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time, but they believe the driver was not impaired.

The accident is still under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.