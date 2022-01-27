Fayette County man pleads guilty to selling methamphetamine

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to court documents, Andrew Daniel Sprinkle, 34, admitted to selling methamphetamine to an undercover informant on two separate occasions in September 2020.

Court documents also stated that on September 21, 2020, ha admitted to being in possession of a handgun when he sold the methamphetamine. Sprinkle was not allowed to own a gun due to prior felony convictions out of North Carolina.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and praised the investigative work of all of the agencies involved. When he is sentenced on May 6th, 2022, Andrew Daniel Sprinkle will face up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $1,000,000.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is prosecuting the case.