FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — While the pioneers would never dream of a cross-country trip such as this, there are those who want to teach people the benefits of electric vehicles one state at a time.

Daphne Dixon and her co-pilot began their journey on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Wilton, Connecticut. In their Ford Mustang Mach- E they chart their course all the way to Sacramento, California, which they plan to reach by Monday, June 27, 2022.

Their latest stop brought them to Hawks Nest State Park on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Daphne Dixon is not a stranger to travel, as cross-country trips run in her family. She said her ancestors were among the first to head out west, and so she decided to do the same, stopping in the Mountain state, where her family once lived.

In a similar pioneer spirit, Dixon decided to hit the gas, metaphorically, and lead the charge to reduce the stigma against electric vehicles.

“Research shows that fifty percent of folks do not purchase electric vehicles because they have what is called range anxiety, especially moms, they want to be safe,” said Dixon.

In their travels, they reached out to different chapters of the National Electric auto association. Which is how they met up with another pioneer.

Larry Harris was one of the original founders of the Appalachian Alternative Energy Association, which became the West Virginia chapter of the N.E.A.A. He is also one of the first people to own an electric vehicle in the Mountain State.

Harris and his organization were instrumental in the process to get various charging states installed across the area. He said now more than ever, it is important to emphasize sustainability.

“It’s going to run out, so we need to be aggressively moving towards sustainability, and this is one way to do it,” said Harris.

As many grow fearful of how they are going to deal with the rising gas prices, Dixon said it is time people start to consider the benefits of electric vehicles.

“The best part is especially when you are driving through such beautiful country, gods country, with the mountains the hills and the trees, you have the sense that you are not doing any harm,” said Dixon.

If you want to follow along on their journey, you can so on their website.