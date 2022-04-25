BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Late this morning, April 25, 2022, The US Marshall’s Southern WV CUFFED Task Force apprehended wanted murder suspect Bernard G. Reynolds Jr., also known as ‘Beefy’.

After numerous tips, Reynolds was tracked by the US Marshall’s Southern WV CUFFED Task Force, which has two members from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, to Beckley where he was found riding a bike in the area of 2nd and 3rd street.

“We want to thank the citizens of Fayette County and the surrounding areas for all the tips and info on the possible whereabouts of Reynolds. I also want to thank my deputies and the US Marshall’s Task Force who put in all the extra hours and long days and nights in the hunt to find this individual.” Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.