Fayette County prepares meal packs for distribution

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Students in Fayette County can pick up full meals at different locations around the county starting Thursday, September 10, 2020.

From 10 a.m. to Noon, parents and students of all ages can pick up both breakfast and lunch meal packs. Masks and proper social distancing practices are required to pick up food.

Andy Pense, the Child Nutrition Director for Fayette County Schools, said the five day meal pack is important to those who rely on school for food.

“There are a lot of students in Fayette County who count on their time in school to get their nutritional needs met and that is what we are here to provide,” Pense said.

These meal packs are available for virtual students throughout the school year, and when students are learning remotely as well. Certain schools in the county have different meal pick up times.

Oak Hill High School will distribute food from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Oak Hill Middle will distribute from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. New River Intermediate from 11 a.m. to noon. and New River Primary from noon to 1 p.m.

For students and parents who cannot get to the schools, Fayette County Board of Education will have buses filled with meal packs at the following locations from 10 a.m to noon; Mt. Hope Fire Department, Kelly’s Corner at Pax, Old Beckwith School, Old Gatewood School, Dollar General at Danese, Adena Village and Old Falls View School.