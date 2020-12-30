Fayette County Prevention Coalition hiring program coordinator

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Prevention Coalition is looking to hire a program coordinator to focus on preventing youth substance abuse.

On Dec. 11, the Fayette County Prevention Coalition received a Drug Free Communities grant. The grant awarded $125,000 a year for five years to the coalition.

Carri Strunk, a prevention specialist with New River Health Association, said with a portion of the funding, the coalition wants to hire someone focused on preventing and reducing youth substance abuse in the area.

“It is so important most of the people who are dealing with a substance abuse disorder today, they started at a young age,” Strunk said.

Strunk said they want to improve children’s’ environments, instead of solely focusing on the individual child.

“If we can build up our youth and increase protective factors, and show them how to take healthy risks with all of the opportunities we have in Fayette county,” said Strunk.

Strunk said both the grant and the program are geared toward children 18 and younger.

“Making healthy decisions is something you can start as soon as your child starts making choices,” said Strunk.

Strunk said even though the majority of their events this year are virtual, she believes every interaction helps reduce the chance of youth substance abuse. She said it is important to continue to have events since the fight against youth substance prevention never stops.

“Even when the pandemic goes away, substance abuse disorder prevention is always going to be an issue we are dealing with. We need to be building our kids up and making sure they have the skills they need to make good choices,” said Strunk.

The Fayette County Prevention Coalition meets once a month virtually through zoom. Strunk said the next meeting is on Jan. 26, 2021 at Noon, and anyone is welcome.