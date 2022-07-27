FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County also saw significant flooding on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Isaac Walls, a Summersville resident, said he saw a large number of front yards filled with tons of water. He recalls major flooding in the area 5 years ago. Walls said he is concerned for those living in the area, especially his friends and family.

“I pray for the people that are involved and I pray that their houses aren’t washed out because only God can protect them,” said Walls.

Walls said he is thankful officials in the area took the proper precautions to keep people safe.