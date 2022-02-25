FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Friday, February 25, 2022, marked the first day without a mask mandate in Fayette County Schools.

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 school officials announced masks are optional to wear inside the classroom and on the bus.

Fayette County Schools Superintendent Gary Hough, said they made the decision in accordance with the guidelines they received from the state board of education.

In addition, Hough said they will stop conducting contact tracing as well. He is hopeful things will continue to get better in the county, and is excited to take this step.

‘Our young people and our children have faced probably the most dramatic change that has ever been faced in my 42 years in this business and to know that we are back to some sort of normalcy is a wonderful piece of news,” said Hough.

Hough said starting Monday, February 28, 2022, they will post positive case numbers on their website and Facebook page.

He advises people to try and continue to stay safe and stay out of school if they have symptoms.