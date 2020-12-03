Fayette County schools operate remotely December 3 and 4

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Schools across the state are learning remotely after Governor Jim Justice ordered school buildings to remain closed for three days after the Thanksgiving holiday. His goal was to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Students were allowed to go back to in-person class starting Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, but Fayette County Superintendent Gary Hough said students in his county will continue with remote learning.

“A decision was made due to the rising numbers in Fayette county, the rising COVID-19 numbers. They continue to rise and the idea that we had family gatherings over the holiday break,” Hough explained.

Hough said members of the Fayette County Board of Education and the Fayette County Health Department want more time to figure out how they will proceed with the rest of the semester. Hough said he and his staff put additional emphasis on the color coded map and the numbers that come with it. He said they know the map can change and they want to be able to carry out whatever procedures are necessary.

“Wanting to be data driven, not to make quick decisions, but to use data driven decisions on the current situation,” said Hough.

Hough said remote learning is something with which students in the county are all too familiar. While there are still problems here and there, he said he is proud of how students and staff handled this semester; even if it is not the semester for which he hoped.

“It’s been a new way of educating, is it the way we want to educate? No. I can tell you the first semester is not how we wanted to educate,” said Hough.

Hough said he and his staff already have plans and backup plans in place for the second semester, but he hopes he does not have to use them.

“We will just have to hope and pray that the second semester becomes a lot better,” said Hough.