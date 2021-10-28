Fayette County Schools provide farm to table lunches

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Schools in Fayette County found a way to spice up their school lunches as October is National Farm to School Month.

Throughout the month both Fayetteville PK-8 and Oak Hill Middle school served lunches with locally grown ingredients. Everything from chicken to lettuce, and even the dairy products, came from Southern West Virginia.

The program partners together Fayette County Schools, farms, and even the Fayette Institute of Technology, through their pro-start program.

“They help to prepare the chickens in advance and then, of course, our school cooks them, and then it is collaborative with all of the farmers,” said Andrew Pense the Director of child nutrition for Fayette County schools.

Farms from Summers County, Fayette County, Greenbrier County, and around the state work with the schools to deliver the food each week.

One of these farms is the New Roots Community Farm in Fayetteville. The farm focuses on providing local food to the county and showing the younger generation the benefits of farming. This is why they were so excited to help provide school lunches for the students.

“That is why we are doing what we are doing, feeding the community is why we are here,” said Emily Bonzek, the Community food systems coordinator.

Along with this program, the schools also feature a different state farm every Wednesday to build their whole meal around.

“I think that really shows the students that they can have on their local community as they move up and chose careers that may lead to sourcing the foodservice,” said Melissa Harrah, the Principal of Fayetteville PK-8.

Even beyond the month of October, Fayette County administrators will continue to collaborate with local farms, and they plan to spread this to all the schools in the county.