Fayette County schools undergo renovations

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayette County Board of Education is currently working on multiple renovation projects for schools across the county. Fayetteville Pre K-8, Oak Hill High school and Valley Pre K-8 are receiving additions and renovations to their campuses.

Oak Hill High school will receive an additional gym and renovations to two of its science labs. Fayetteville Pre K-8 will receive a new kitchen and cafeteria. Valley Pre K-8 will receive the first CTE space for Pre-K and kindergarten students in the state.

“It is always important, extremely important for our students to have state-of-the-art facilities, it is what they deserve,” said Tim Payton, Director of Operations for Fayette County Schools.

Payton said they plan to have these projects and others completed by March of 2021.