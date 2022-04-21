FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley gave a stern warning as a wanted man is at large.

Bernard Reynolds Jr. who goes by the name of “Beefy” is wanted with warrants for his arrest for attempted murder and malicious wounding.

Reynolds was accused of shooting Amanda Miller, as he was originally a person of interest.

Miller is currently fighting for her life at the Charleston Area Medical Center.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said if you know where Reynolds is, to come forward.

“If you are hiding him we’re going to charge you too, if you don’t do the right thing. Ms. Miller, the victim, she has loved ones and family members. Even I myself am concerned for her life. It’s owed to her,” said Fridley.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.