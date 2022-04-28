FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A $2.5 million project helps to rejuvenate a local care center.

Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation center hosted an open house on Thursday, April 28, 2022, to show off recent renovations to the public for the first time.

The Director of nursing at F.N.R. Leslie Leake said the goal of the project was to give the residents a peaceful environment that felt like home.

“We have a lot of long-term care patients as well. This is their home. So it’s really important that this is a homelike environment for them and not a sterile environment for them,” said Leake.

Upgrades to the facility included renovations to the front entrance, dining room, physical therapy room, and a new outdoor patio area.

F.N.R. also added artwork to the walls that showcase local landmarks, to help residents see more familiar sights every day.