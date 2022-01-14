Fayette Trail Commission working to bring more trails to the area

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) –Those who enjoy the outdoors have something to look forward to in Fayette County.

The Fayette Trail Commission partnered with several organizations to put together a plan for blazing new trails. Culminating in over thirty miles of trails, the plan aims to bring soft surface trails to the Fayetteville Town Park, Needleseye Park in Oak Hill, the Fayette County Park, and Wolf Creek Park.

The proposed trails, built on natural surfaces are multi-use. With the redesignation of the New River Gorge Park and Preserve, coalition members saw the increased need for more trails for hiking and biking.

There are two public meetings to provide more information and answer questions about the plan. One in Fayetteville on January 20, and then on Jan. 24 in Oak Hill.