Fayetteville Heritage Festival returns

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) Another event returns to Fayette county, the Fayetteville Heritage Festival.

After not being able to have the festival for a few years, the town planned on bringing it back last year.

It was cancelled again because of the pandemic, but will return for this year’s holiday.

The three day event is red white and blue themed, from July second until the fourth.

The festival includes a fair at Fayetteville Town park, live music on court street, a parade and fireworks.

“Its good that people can get out and start living somewhat of a normal life again and we think it is just exciting that we can get out and do this heritage festival again,” said Zenda Vance, the Fayetteville Town Recorder.

Anyone interested in participating in the parade can pick up a registration form at town hall.