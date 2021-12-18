Fayetteville honors veterans for Wreaths Across America Day

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Across the country families and communities gathered for National Wreaths Across America Day, including right in our backyard.

The organization provides wreaths to families of veterans no longer with them, to be placed on their headstone to honor and remember them.

The event began at Arlington National Cemetery in 1992.

For the third straight year, the service was held at the Huse Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Fayette county, where more than seven hundred veterans are laid to rest.

Those who took part in the service and who served themselves know how hard this time of year can be.

“The people here today, they went through a lot of sacrifice, and they still go through sacrifice and we are still going through a war of some sort,” said TSgt. James Akers who retired from the Air Force.

If you are interested in sponsoring a wreath you can still do so online.