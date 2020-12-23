Firefighters talk dangers of squatters starting fires in abandoned buildings

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the weather turns colder, homeless people may be looking for shelter and warmth.

“Winter time folks are always looking for shelter and an abandoned building might just be the case,” said Lt. Chris Lanna of the Beckley Fire Department.

Lanna said this is an issue he has to keep an eye on around this time of year. He added something as simple as finding a place to sleep can quickly turn dangerous.

“A lot of times an abandoned building usually is not going to have any power or utilities hooked up to it. So, sometimes these folks might make a not so great decision to make a warming fire that can actually spread to the rest of the building,” said Lanna.

He said it is becoming more common for homeless people to become squatters, as shelters are quickly reaching capacity due to COVID-19. However, this is a problem no matter the weather.

“The homeless population is looking for a spot indoors, of course some of the shelters are available but not always, so it is a problem all year long,” said Lanna.

Lanna said working with the code enforcement office is crucial to combating this problem.

“Our code enforcement department is very proactive about boarding up unoccupied structures. A lot of the times it is an issue with getting cooperation from the property owners to get that done but they are doing their best to board up the unoccupied structure so we can keep the problem from occurring,” said Lanna.