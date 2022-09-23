BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 23, 2022, Beckley Police Department announced the addition of their newest K-9 officer.

Patrolman Birchfield and her K-9 partner, Gabo, received their qualifying certificates with the West Virginia Police Canine Association.

More than 200hrs of training and instruction go into obtaining the certification and Ptl. Birchfield passed the written exam along with the practical exercises to become certified in Patrol, Narcotics and Tracking.

“Ptl. Birchfield is dedicated and driven to be successful. I assure you, together they will be an amazing canine team!” Beckley PD K-9 Supervisor, Sgt. Reynolds

Ptl. Birchfield made local history as the first female K-9 officer at the Beckley Police Department.