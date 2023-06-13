BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A camp is being hosted this summer in honor of a student athlete who lost his life.

The inaugural year of the Jalen Tucker Literacy and Arts Camp is being hosted this summer for Grades 1-8.

The camp runs from June 12th until July 27th, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Crystal Tucker named the program after her son, and the entire program honors his memory by ensuring that literacy is important to the youth who attend the camp.

Although literacy and arts are the focus of the camp, Tucker said that STEM activities, home skills, and more are also taught during the camp. There’s even room for fun in the afternoons.

“We just hoped from the beginning that we had enough good people to help us with this. And we have the center providing breakfast because we provide them breakfast and lunch. So its just been great to see so many people working together to make this happen.” Crystal Tucker, Coordinator: Jalen Tucker Literacy and Arts Camp

Tucker said that the goal of the program is to be as informative and educational as school, without feeling anything like school. The program has a host of volunteers coming all throughout its duration. There are 57 children attending the camp, with nearly 30 on a waiting list. Tucker hopes the popularity continues into following years.