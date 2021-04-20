Flying Eagles take down Tigers in sectional semifinals

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Playoff action took place in men’s high school basketball on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 the Class AAAA Region three Section two semi-final took place as Woodrow Wilson went head to with Princeton Senior High School.

The last time these two teams faced off was five days earlier on April 15, 2021. Woodrow Wilson won at home by 11 points. It was one of only three losses for Princeton this season. The Tigers looked to keep it from two losses in a row against the Flying Eagles.

Tigers senior Ethan Parsons hit 1,000 career points in the game, but it would not be enough to overcome the double digit performances from Maddox McMillian and Ben Gilliam.

Woodrow Wilson upsets Princeton on the road, 71-56.

The Flying Eagles await the outcome of the cancelled semi-final between Oak Hill and Greenbrier East.