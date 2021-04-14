Food Bank in McDowell County receives hundreds of pounds of food from out of state

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Five Loaves and Two Fishes food bank in Kimball received more than 500 pounds of food from two men from Pennsylvania.

Tim Beall is a retired police officer and a frequent ATV rider from Pennsylvania. He said he came to McDowell County for the first time nearly 20 years ago for the trails, and he continued to come back for the people.

“And when you ride through McDowell County you see the poverty and you see the challenges throughout the county, and every time I come here I try to do something to better the community,” said Beall.

Beall said he feels incredibly accepted by the community and he shares the sentiment with Zach Galemore, another retired police officer. The two worked together in Baltimore and they have something else in common as well.

“A soft spot for West Virginia and a soft spot for a place that lets outsiders come in a be a part of their community,” said Galemore.

In the past, Beall said he left single boxes of food or helped clean the trails. This time he wanted to do something more impactful. So, he reached out to Galemore, now a pastor at St. Paul’s Red Run Church in Pennsylvania, and Linda McKinney, the Director of Five Loaves and Two Fishes.

“We got together and wanted to bring food here and he took it to a whole new level, he got with his church and brought what I thought was going to be a couple boxes of food and turned it into a truckload,” said Beall.

A single truck filled with more than 500 pounds of food. When Galemore asked for donations from his congregation to donate to a community in a different state, he said he never expected the amount of support he received.

“It is important to know that there is people in need outside of the four walls of our church, and so it wasn’t much of a sell, it was just “there is people in need,” said Galemore.

McKinney said all of the food the two men delivered goes toward their emergency pantry, focused for those in need who are in emergency or threatening situations.

“We feed them out of here we give bags of food something that is totable,” said McKinney.

Both Galemore and Beall said this is definitely something they want to do again and they are already planning on putting together another donation.