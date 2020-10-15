Former world champion boxer visits Concord University

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — A former world champion boxer and West Virginia native shared her story with local college students on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Christy Martin grew up in Wyoming County and attended Concord University. She visited her alma mater Thursday to talk to students to share her story. A story of not only success, but also some dark times.

“To share to my story and to let other people know and be more aware of domestic violence, and that it is closer to them than any of them would ever think,” Martin said.

Martin was the victim of years of domestic violence in a former relationship. Now, she and her wife share her story and run a nonprofit. Christy’s Champs uses boxing to help improve the lives of domestic violence victims and their kids.