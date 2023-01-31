BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host a free Covid-19 walk-in testing, booster, and vaccine clinic in Beckley, WV this week.

On Wednesday February 1, 2023, the free testing and vaccination clinic will be at the in the Student Union on the campus of WVU Tech in Beckley. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M.

Free Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

No insurance is required. Booster Shots and Rapid Covid-19 testing are now available.