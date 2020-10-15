Free Testing locations in WV on Thursday

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Free COVID-19 testing is available on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marion, Mingo, Morgan, Randolph, Taylor, and Upshur counties. Here is the list of the times and locations:

Barbour County, October 15, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Berkeley County, October 15, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County, October 15, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County, October 15, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 15, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Kanawha County, October 15, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.=, Old Smith’s Parking Lot, 106 Beech Street, Clendenin, WV (flu shots offered)

Lincoln County, October 15, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Marion County, October 15, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County, October 15, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Tug Valley H.S., 50 Panther Avenue, Williamson, WV

Morgan County, October 15, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Morgan County Health Department, 137 War Memorial Drive, Berkeley Springs, WV *Appointment required – 304-258-1513

Randolph County, October 15, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Taylor County, October 15, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

Upshur County, October 15, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Testing is also available at Walgreens and Fruth Pharmacies in counties around the state. These are by appointment only.

Testing will be held Friday in Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Marshall, Mingo, Randolph, Taylor, and Upshur counties. Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals.