Freedom Riders make a stop in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Members from the Freedom Ride Organization made a stop in Beckley to have their message heard.

They met with the Beckley chapter of the NAACP Thursday, June 24, 2021. Hundreds of activists met at the YMCA Soccer complex in Beckley to gather and show support for the Voting Rights Act and Black Votes Matter movement.

Their message, is that they will not be suppressed or silenced. As the 60th anniversary of the original freedom rides closes in, they are travelling across the country to make their voice heard.

“We wanna get all ages engaged, from the young to the old, and a lot of people dont understand the impact of voting,” said Jonathon Morrison.

Their final stop is Washington D.C