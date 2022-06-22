BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Following tradition, this upcoming Friday in the Park on June 24th will feature a musical performance by Billy Payne, accompanied by Rick Lilly at Word Park on Neville Street, in Beckley.

With a traditional country tune, and with a mix of Waylon and Merle, Billy Payne will perform his set. Billy is a also a member of the infamous country music radio broadcast, Wheeling Jamboree.

He has received numerous honors that include an Academy of Western Artists Nominee, Josie Award Recipient, and Holland’s Red Carpet Award Recipient.

Billy is popular to Friday in the Park because of local fans who look forward to his performances every year when they get the chance.

Accompanying Mr. Payne, Rick Lilly, is a local gospel singer-songwriter, and is ecstatic to be performing with Mr. Payne this Friday in the Park.

Fridays in the Park are held weekly during June, July, and August at Word Park, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Other events and music are booked for summer concerts, as well as a few food vendors who sell lunch during the live shows.

You can call Beckley Events at 304-256-1776 for more information.

In addition there are plenty of events to follow Fridays in the Park throughout July: