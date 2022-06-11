BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Friends of Charity Auto Fair put on its annual kickoff cruise-in in May, but as the weather took a toll on the turnout and morale, the group decided to host the event again on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

This time the event was welcomed with clear skies and lots of love.

Drivers were delighted to take their prized possessions out on the road to raise awareness and buzz for what the event is all about.

“Well it is important for us because it is our largest fundraiser of the year, and of course, the proceeds are split between hospice of southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse,” said Hope Duncan, the director of public relations for Hospice of Southern West Virginia.

The Friends of Charity auto fair kicks off on Friday, July 22, 2022