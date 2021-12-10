Fright Before Christmas returns to bring holiday horror

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Looking for a different Holiday tradition this year? The Resort at Glade Springs has you covered with an event covering two holidays.

While one of the main events the resort puts on each year is their Fright Night attraction, organizers found a way to continue bringing the fear even in December with their Fright Before Christmas.

But this is not the same event, as the organizers worked tirelessly through November to put together new costumes, mazes, and ways to scare you.

“So between Halloween and Christmas, we transition Fright Night into a Christmas-themed haunted house so you will have four different themes you get to walk through when you purchase a ticket,” said Ashley Long the creative director at the Resort at Glade Springs.

The Fright Before Christmas starts Dec. 10 and runs Dec. 11, 17 and 18.

Tickets can be purchased here.