BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Frontier Communications released a statement informing their customers of a planned maintenance outage.

On Monday, March 13, 2023, sometime during the night, some Frontier Communications customers will be unable to make calls including calls to 911. Customers with the following exchanges will be affected: 250, 252, 253, 255, and 256. The outage will run for approximately four hours into Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Customers with the listed exchanges will not have a dial tone and will be unable to dial 911 for emergencies. Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services advises using a cell phone to call 911.