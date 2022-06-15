BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The City of Beckley purchased the former Zen’s cafe building in July 2021. Now under a lease with Fruits of Labor, the doors are set to open very soon.

The City of Beckley took over ownership of the building in September of 2021.

Since then, Mayor Rob Rappold said they took the time to paint, clean, and get the building ready for Fruits of Labor. This week, Fruits of Labor brought in their kitchen and appliances to furnish the building.

After trying the other Fruits of Labor locations around the area, Mayor Rappold is excited about the quality of food the restaurant will bring to the city. He said the city is not the only one that will benefit from the business.

“These are folks determined to change their lives, to turn their lives around and become productive citizens in the food and beverage industry,” said Rappold.

The city originally hoped to open the restaurant on Saturday, June 18, 2022. While they still do not have an official opening date set in stone, Mayor Rappold is confident the business will open within the next two weeks.