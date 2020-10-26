Future of Confederate statue in Tazewell County on November ballot

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County voters have a chance to voice their opinions on more than just candidates in the upcoming general election.

In July, some people in Tazewell County wanted to remove a statue honoring confederate soldiers from the county courthouse. The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors made the decision to put this issue on the ballot during the general election.

The Board of Supervisors will take the outcome of this vote into consideration, and then make a decision on the fate of the statue.

“Of course there are people who feel very strongly on both sides of the issue and I think that’s why the supervisors sought out to get the opinion and consensus of the public,” said Brian Earls, Director of Elections and General Registrar for Tazewell County.

Information on the referendum can be found both online and at the voting centers.