WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV – (WVNS) — One organization continues to tee up ways to keep kids off drugs.

Gamechanger is an organization that partners with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Their mission is to keep kids on par and away from drugs through prevention programs in schools.

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Gamechanger held a celebrity golf tournament to help with those efforts.

People from across the country traveled to The Greenbrier to participate, among the players was former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mike Quick.

“Kids are getting exposed to problem drugs that are taking over our communities. Even if them themselves are not they’re going home to people that are. It’s something that’s really affected our communities in a major way,” said Quick.