Gary city leaders crack down on litter

GARY, WV (WVNS) — Local city leaders are making a push to crack down on litter.

In a Gary city council session on June 8, members discussed the ongoing problem of some homeowners not taking care of their property in McDowell County.

Council members said they are tired of sending letters to these properties because they are not making a difference. The city council passed an ordinance which said homeowners can receive a citation or even face jail time if they do not take care of their property.

The ordinance takes place July 1, 2021. Council hopes they do not have to issue any tickets.