Giving Tuesday becomes crucial to non-profits during the pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving brings a different type of holiday.

Across the country, Giving Tuesday is a day where people are called upon to donate to local charities and non-profits. Those who work at United Way of Southern West Virginia said because this Giving Tuesday falls during a pandemic, donations and support from the community are needed now more than ever.

“It is our goal to be our community’s resource of resources and just try to remain a community leader in that regard and invest in individuals here who need us now more than ever,” said Megan Legursky, Executive Director of United Way of Southern West Virginia.

Even though Giving Tuesday is over, Legursky said the United Way of Southern West Virginia is always accepting donations.