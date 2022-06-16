BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – West Virginians are getting ready to hit the runway for a good cause.

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority has partnered with WVU Tech for their GLAM fashion fundraiser, happening on October 22nd at Glade Springs.

Money raised at GLAM will go toward supporting WVU Tech’s athletics program, and the clothes, which will be designed by internationally renowned designers, will be made by students at the textile incubation lab at WVU Tech.

“It gives us the ability for them to be prepared for all the championships that they continue to prepare for and be a part of,” said Director of University Relations at WVU Tech, Jen Wood Cunningham. “So that takes money, especially with the increased fuel costs and things like that, so we want to be prepared and put our best foot forward.”

“As the economic development entity for the region we recognize that our higher education partners are a really important part of helping us grow the workforce and build the workforce,” said Executive Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, Jina Belcher. “And this fashion show specifically hits on a lot of things that we want to focus on.”

GLAM will also provide an opportunity for students in the textile incubation lab to display the quality of their work on a public stage.

The event will be MC’d by 59News’s own Logan Ross and Izzy Post.