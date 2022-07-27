SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — One local Goodwill store prepares to open its doors.

There was a hiring event on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to give the community some employment opportunities. Regional Manager Kenneth Suprenant said the business loves working with the Raleigh County community.

“We’re always looking as far as to continue our growth not only as far as in the community and with our stores but with our organization as far as development for our people so, we’re always looking to grow,” said Suprenant.

Suprenant said if you missed the hiring event, you can go online and apply at any time.