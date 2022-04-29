MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice attended a Military Signing Day at James Monroe High School on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Eight high school students officially commit to various branches of the US military and the West Virginia National Guard. Two Mavericks also signed to go into the National Guard.

Ayla Cameron and James Sneddon, two James Monroe Students said they both have a military background.

Cameron said her grandfather fought in Vietnam and died a few years back. This is a way for her to connect with her lost loved ones.

“He fought in Vietnam. He passed away in 2013. I wanted to know more about it from him so because I can’t, I’m going to learn first hand,” said Cameron.

“I always wanted to serve in the military. I grew up military family,” said Sneddon.

“We honor our sports heroes, we honor our sports program whether it be music or whatever but these are our real heroes,” said Gov. Justice, (R), WV

Governor Justice said he was honored to see these young men and women sign up for the military.

He also praised how much the National Guard serves the mountain state, and help people recover from floods, snowstorms, and the COVID-19 pandemic.