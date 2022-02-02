Gov. Justice announces GameChanger partnership with high schools in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice stopped by Greenbrier County on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, to announce the first partnership with the GameChangers program and schools in Southern West Virginia.

The GameChangers program is a substance misuse prevention program catered to and powered by students. Governor Justice first highlighted the partnership in May of 2021, with the Gamechanger Golf Classic at The Greenbrier Resort.

The program’s first partnership with a school board came last December, and now it made its way to our corner of the state, adding Greenbrier East and Greenbrier West High Schools.

Governor Justice believes the program can be the best weapon in their arsenal in the fight against overdose and addiction.

“We gotta step up and take the problems head-on, and if we are able to touch lives and turn them in the right direction as Communities in Schools does every day, I mean if we can do that. I mean for crying out loud, just think what it will do for all of us,” said Gov. Justice.

GameChanger Executive Director Joe Boczek named Governor Justice a head coach for the program, meaning he will play a key role in coordinating students and coaches throughout the schools who are a part of the program. Boczek believes unlike programs such as “Just Say No” and D.A.R.E, GameChangers provides a one on one pathway to approach students and teach prevention.

“There are major evaluations taken to find out everything we can about the kids and their background, what they are involved in, what is going on with their family, so the proper assessment can be made into what the plan of attack the game plan may be. What may work in Greenbrier East may not work in Greenbrier West and vice versa. The same can be said for Lincoln County, Berkley County, Logan County and Ohio County,” said Boczek.

Governor Justice praises the program. He said he saw the benefits of Communities in Schools firsthand when it debuted in the Mountain State in Greenbrier County. He believes GameChangers could have the same effect.

“Now we got a program that really directs real education in a positive way to our kids about drug prevention. I mean we all know these drugs can cannibalize us. That’s all there is to it, and we gotta stop it. We gotta do anything and everything we possibly can to try and especially help our kids so that is what this is all about,” said Gov. Justice.

Boczek said the next step is to find GameChanger coaches for both schools and to start the implementation process in September.