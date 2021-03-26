Governor Jim Justice talks positive COVID-19 cases in high school athletics

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While high schools are figuring out their graduation and prom plans, sports team across the state continue to struggle with COVID-19 cases.

Governor Jim Justice remembers cancelling all sports last year, just hours before his team was set to play in the state tournament. He said he does not want to do that again this year. He is asking students, staff, and family members to do everything they can to prevent more cases

“We’d all be foolish if we all dropped our guard, we need to always be concerned. We are not out of the woods yet,” Justice said.

Governor Justice also said in order to keep these students playing, everyone needs to do their part. He believes things will not go back to normal soon if we do not work together.